Paul Redmond Jr.
Paul Martin Redmond Jr., 69, of Booneville passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his home in Booneville. He was born March 23, 1951, in Muroc, Calif. He was a retired construction worker and formerly worked at Lockhead Martin building airplanes. He attended First Baptist Church in Booneville. He enjoyed hunting, building furniture and Native American ceremonial gear.
He was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Redmond; a sister, Mary Miller; and his parents, Paul Martin Redmond Sr. and Ida (Lewis) Redmond.
He is survived by four sons, Greg Redmond and Bobby Redmond, both of Bakersfield, Calif., Joshua Redmond (Carrie) of Booneville and Jonny Redmond of Warrenton, Mo.; a brother, Ronnie Edwards of Texas; three sisters, Jenny Brake of Bakersfield, Pamela Jones of Camdenton, Mo., and Beverly Edwards of Texas; his stepfather, Merril Edwards of Camdenton; 11 grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
