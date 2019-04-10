|
|
Paul Wisley
Paul Franklin Wisley, 61, of Fort Smith passed from this life April 9, 2019, in Lavaca. He was born March 3, 1958, in Oklahoma City to Carl Thomas and Freda (Culbertson) Wisley. He was the youngest child and his momma's favorite. Paul was the co-owner of Wisley Heat and Air in Fort Smith. He was of the Baptist faith and accepted Christ on June 20, 1967. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, traveling and relaxing outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Thomas Wisley; and a nephew, Casey Thomas.
Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m., prior to the service on Friday.
He is survived by two sons, Chad and Taylor Wisley, both of Fort Smith; his mother, Freda Wisley of Lavaca; two sisters, Tommie Hall of Lavaca and Jackie Buckner (Lindel) of Fort Smith; one niece, Heather Papageorgiou (Jake J.) of Caddo Mills, Texas; one great-nephew, Jake T. Papageorgiou; one great-niece, Megan Papageorgiou; companion, Jackie Franklin of Fort Smith; and other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers will be Ron Coplan, Jake J. Papageorgiou, Jake T. Papageorgiou, Kean Cunningham, Mike Lewis and Jim Garner.
Honorary pallbearers are Lindel Buckner and Mike McLemore.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Apr. 11, 2019