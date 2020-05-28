Peggy Cunningham
Peggy Jean Tomlin Cunningham, loving wife, mother and mamaw, passed away Wednesday May 27, 2020, at the age of 79, just shy of her 80th birthday. Peggy was born June 1, 1940, at her grandmother's home in Booneville to Segiel Abbott and Elfrieda Tomlin. She lived and attended school in Booneville until she married Douglas Cunningham of Odessa, Texas, on Sept. 9, 1956. They raised two children, Randy Cunningham of Eureka Springs and Robbye Schwarzkopf of The Woodlands, Texas. Peggy finished school in Texas, later graduated from West Texas State University in 1979, and then earned her master's degree in library science.
Peggy loved kids, reading, cooking, sewing and gardening. Her love of children and books eventually led her to a career as a school librarian in Pampa, Texas, and Booneville, until her retirement in 2006. Peggy and her husband Doug were active in church, especially First Baptist Church in Pampa, where they worked and traveled with the youth choir.
Peggy was an exceptional mamaw. She had seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She spent a lot of special time with them: working outside, playing dominoes or cards and cooking their favorite foods. They are Michael Schwarzkopf of Conroe, Texas, Brittany Charles and Braden Walls, both of Vilonia, Andrew Schwarzkopf of Austin, Texas, Caleb Cunningham of Berryville, Hannah Cunningham of Conway and Eli Scharzkopf of The Woodlands. Her great-grandkids are Austin Walls, Lindsey Charles, Abby Charles and Reese Walls, all of Vilonia.
Peggy was proceeded in death by her father and mother; and three brothers, Roy Jack Tomlin, Aurthur Burl Lynch and Sandy Robertson.
She is survived by her husband, Douglas of Booneville; a brother, Bobby Dean Tomlin of Booneville; three sisters, Debbie Segerstrom, Sheri Eagen and Denise Capron, all of California; as well as many well-loved nieces, nephews and extended family.
Graveside service was held Monday, June 1 at Carolan Cemetery, near Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat from May 28 to Jun. 3, 2020.