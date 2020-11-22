Phillip Howard
Phillip Lee Howard, 54, of Booneville passed from this life on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Booneville. He was born March 4, 1966, in Enid, Okla., to Jerry and Ramona (Venable) Howard.
He was a feeder operator at GPI in Chaffee Crossing. He was of the Baptist faith. He loved hunting, fishing and spending time his family, especially his boys and grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Lois Venable and Robert and Lois Howard.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca of the home; two sons, Chris Howard (Alex) and Jackson Howard (Hannah), both of Booneville; a sister, Teresa Howard (Sean Stewart) of Hackett; a brother, Doug Pearson (Regina) of Midland, Texas; four grandchildren, Blaine, Ila, Paisley and Stetson; his parents, Jerry and Ramona Howard of Hackett; his in-laws, Leonard and Susie Posey of Booneville and Richard and Faye Rice of Hackett; and other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Bulger Funeral Home Chapel in Booneville with burial at Pisgah Mountain Cemetery, near Magazine, under the direction of Bulger Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Race Davis, Dillin Hill, Wayne Corbett, Tyler Rogers, Travis Simmons and Brian Smith.
Honorary pallbearers are Robert Harris, Bruce Pearson, Mike Raggio, Terrence Scott, Dennis Carter, Matt Fogo and Scott Holbrook.
.