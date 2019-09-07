|
Rachel King
Rachel Lynn King, 22, of Booneville passed from this life Sept. 4, 2019, in Booneville. She was born Sept. 15, 1996, in Clarksville. She was a loving mother and employed by Butterball in Ozark. She loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Lawrence and Erma King; and her maternal grandmother, Linda Kay Hogan.
Rachel is survived by her loving sons, Aiden Parker, Hunter Parker and Colton Parker, all of the home; her father, Jimmy King of Mansfield; her mother, Jeniffer Hogan of Booneville; one brother, Tyler King of Mansfield; two sisters, Stephanie King of Magazine and Phoebe Hogan of Booneville; her maternal grandfather, Tim Hogan of LaPorte, Minn.; and other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at First Assembly of God Church in Booneville with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Roberts Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Levi Green, Jimmy King, Stanley King Sr., Stanley King Jr., Lanney King Sr., Jody King and David Stinnett.
Honorary pallbearers are Tyler King, Stephanie King, Jeniffer King and Sandra King.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019