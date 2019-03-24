|
Ramona Clare
Ramona Irene Clare, of Magazine, passed away March 23, 2019, in Van Buren. Ramona was born Sept. 5, 1938, in Alton, Ill., to her parents Hubert and Edna (Taylor) Fairless. She worked at Stark Manufacturing for many years and was a member of Crossview Christian Church in Fort Smith, where she was an avid member, helping out in all areas of ministry. She was known for her homemade pies.
She was preceded in death by her aforementioned parents; her husband of 59 years, James Clare Sr.; two brothers, Tootie Fairless and Bobby Jack Fairless; and one sister, Ruth Martin.
Ramona is survived by her two sons, James Clare Jr., of Booneville and David Clare and wife Diane of Nampa, Idaho; one daughter, Ann Stevens of Fort Smith; two grandchildren, Rochelle Vickers and Mikale Stevens; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Geddis Fairless of Arizona; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Booneville Funeral Service Chapel, under the direction of Booneville Funeral Service.
Memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans, VA Regional Office, 2200 Fort Roots Drive (VAMC), North Little Rock, AR 72114-1756.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019