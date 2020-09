Or Copy this URL to Share

Raymond Johnson

Raymond Arnold Johnson, 94, of Paris died Sept. 13, 2020, at his home.

Graveside service was held Thursday at Corley Cemetery in Paris, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Charlene; a daughter, Debra Hixon; a son, Dennis Johnson; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store