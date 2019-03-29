|
Resa Hill
Resa Lynn Hill, 47, of Booneville passed from this life Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Dec. 13, 1971, in Houston to Raymond and Sherry (Taylor) Adams. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was formerly employed at Booneville Human Development Center for 10 years. She enjoyed doing crafts, coloring and baking, but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Ellington Cemetery in Magazine, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Roberts Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, Tray Hill of the home; one son, Brad Hill (Chanel) of Booneville; one daughter, Brittaney Hall (John) of Blue Mountain; parents, Raymond Sherry Adams of Centerville, Texas; one brother, Bryan Adams of Centerville; six grandchildren, Alyisa, Eymber, Maverick, Laila, Ryleigh and Aiden; and other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers will be Brad, Rusty, Dillin, Austin and Ryan Hill, John Hall, Bryan Adams and Steve Thomas.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Mar. 30, 2019