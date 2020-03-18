|
|
Retha Terry
Retha Pearl Shelton Terry, 86, of Booneville passed from this life on March 17, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 7, 1933, near Sugar Grove to the late Melvin "Buster" and Minnie Lela Mae (Wells) Shelton. She was a wife, mother and homemaker. She retired from Today's Kids in Booneville as an inspector. She was a member of Sugar Grove Pentecostal Church. She loved crocheting, sewing, ceramics, gardening, singing and spending time with family and friends.
She wass preceded in death by two sons, Jerry Wayne and Carl Gene Terry; a grandson, Donald James Terry; a great-granddaughter, Sarah Shay Bullard; a brother, Melvin Shelton; a sister, Louise Litsch; and her parents before mentioned.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Frank Reed Terry of the home; a daughter, Linda Holland (Tim) of Pottsville; two sons, Larry James Terry (Donna) of Greenbrier and Frank Darrell Terry of Booneville; two sisters, Lela Mae Davis and Ellen Earls, both of Booneville; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 20 at Sugar Grove Pentecostal Church with burial at Sugar Grove Cemetery, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Roberts Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Christopher and Aaron Terry, Robert White, Carl Cagle, Curtis Butler and Trey Bullard.
Honorary pallbearers are her great-grandsons, Tommy Hodge, Zachary White, Claxton Moore and Landon and Noah Cagle.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Mar. 19, 2020