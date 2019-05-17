Home

Rollins Funeral Home
1401 Hudson Road
Rogers, AR 72756
(479) 631-6617
Rhonda Walker Obituary
Rhonda Walker
Rhonda Kay Walker, age 57, of Rogers, passed away May 14, 2019. She was born in Dallas on Jan. 14, 1962, to John and Francis (Clark) White.
She was a loving wife and mother.
She was preceded in death by both parents.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Walker; sons, Kaleb Walker, Zachary Walker, Jason Walker and Johnathan Killing; daughter, Lacey Killing; brother, Johnny White of northwest Arkansas; sister Glesia White of Booneville; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately by the family. Arrangements are under the care of Rollins Funeral home in Rogers.
Online obituary is available at www.rollinsfuneral.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on May 22, 2019
