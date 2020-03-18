|
Ricky Williams
Ricky Dean Williams, 64, of Booneville died Friday, March 13, 2020, in Fayetteville.
Funeral service was held Friday at Booneville Funeral Service Chapel with burial with military honors at Sugar Grove Cemetery.
He is survived by two daughters, Vangie Riley of Booneville and LeAnne Williams of the home; a son, Glen Williams of Wayne, Okla; three sisters, Glenda Catlett and Gloria Walker, both of Booneville, and Carolyn Colvin of Hobbs, N.M.; eight grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Mar. 25, 2020