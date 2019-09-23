|
Robbie Kelly
Robbie Jewell Kelly, 96, of Booneville passed away Sept. 21, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was one of five children born to Walter A. Jewell Sr. And Linda Belle (Mama Linda) Pharis Jewell on Aug. 7, 1923, in Springhill, Ky. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Arlington, Ky., and attended Walnut Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Booneville with her daughter. She was a beautician and opened Robbie's Beauty Shop in Arlington around 1954 and did hair for 30 years. She loved the Lord, her church, her family, her friends and her customers. She loved living in Arlington and was the biggest fan of Kentucky Wildcats basketball. She never met a stranger and when she moved to Booneville she made new friends at the Booneville Senior Center and loved going every day to play Dominoes.
She was preceded in death by her parents, before mentioned; her husband, William Arnett Kelly; a granddaughter, Tracy Marie Kelly; and her sisters and brothers, Evelyn Louise Jewell, Billy Carroll Jewell, Mary Queen Jewell Cunningham and Walter A Jewell Jr.
She is survived by a daughter, Rhea Jewell Kelly Nelson (Gene) of Booneville; a son, Billy Earl Kelly (Nancy) of El Paso, Texas; four grandchildren, Dr. Joseph Lee Davis (Diane) of Louisville, Ky., Chris Kelly of El Paso, Aaron Nelson (Theresa) and Nikki Nelson Welcher (David) of Nashville, Tenn.; and seven great-grandchildren, Audrey, Tyler and Beth Davis of Louisville, C.J. Kelly of El Paso and Casey Jarvis and Cody and Keith Nelson of Nashville.
She will be missed by everyone that knew her.
Visitation will be held 9:30-11 a.m. at Milner-Orr Funeral Home in Arlington. Graveside service will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Clinton, Ky.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at (800) 272-3900.
Arrangements are under the direction of Milner-Orr Funeral Home, 501 Walnut St., Arlington, Ky. (270) 655-6990.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Sept. 25, 2019