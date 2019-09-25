|
Robert Bollinger
Robert Dale Bollinger, 89, of Booneville died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Cremation is under the direction of Booneville Funeral Service.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; a daughter, Janet Bollinger; four sons, Ronnie, Terry, Donnie and Larry Bollinger; four sisters, Velda Swader, Lynette Bollinger, Chryel Dalrimple and Janee Wells; a brother, Delinn Bollinger; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Oct. 2, 2019