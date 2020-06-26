Robert Brooks
Robert C. Brooks, 85, of Booneville passed from this life on June 23, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born June 28, 1934, in Kinston, Ala., to Richard R. and Rushie Mae (Fleming) Brooks. He was a retired electrician. He was an avid sports fan and was especially a fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide. He enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Upton W. Thrower; and his parents before mentioned.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Laverne Brooks of the home; a son, Jerry Brooks (Laura) of Wakefield, Va.; two daughters, Gloria Ashmore (James) of Pottsville and Tanya O'Neal (Jimmy) of Booneville; a sister, Easter Louise Fountain of Geneva, Ala.; nine grandchildren, Andrea, Justin, Blake, Michael, Dakota, Kasey, Beau, Marissa and Chelsea; 13 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and other relatives and many friends.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Roll Tide Roll!
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat from Jun. 26 to Jul. 1, 2020.