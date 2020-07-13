Robert Hendricks
Robert Gill Hendricks, age 83, of Brookville, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. He retired from Signode. Bob enjoyed tinkering with many things, keeping busy and always had a dog by his side.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet (Ferguson) Hendricks; his parents, Louis and Lillian (Gill) Hendricks; and a sister, Betsy Mellecker.
He is survived by a daughter, Robin Hendricks of Washington; a son, Joe Hendricks (Theresa) of Richmond; a stepson, Joe Ferguson of Brookville; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends.
Private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangments are under the direction of Kindred Funeral Home in Englewood, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton
