Robert Lovett
Robert R. Lovett, 85, of Booneville received his holy marching orders from the Lord and reported for duty at the heavenly gates on Aug. 24, 2019. He was born Jan. 25, 1934, in Booneville to the late Tip and Agnes (Sowell) Lovett. There he joined the family that preceded him including his beloved wife, Dorothy Hosie Lovett; his granddaughter, Taylor R. Lovett; his two sisters, Lois Vaughn and Ruby Hayes; and his parents, Tip and Agnes Lovett.
Robert lived a life of service by proudly serving in the U.S. Army for over 20 years, earning six medals and including two tours in the Korean War. After serving in the military he owned and operated Bob Lovett's Electric Service in Booneville. He also served as a Booneville city alderman.
He was known by family and friends for his telling of very tall tales, his singing, his cat head biscuits and for being the bully of the woods (protector of his granddaughters). He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and his dogs. His greatest joy was time spent with his family, especially with his granddaughters.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home. A private burial will be held by family at a later date.
He is survived by his children, Robert M. Lovett of Booneville, Jane R. Lovett of Booneville and Kathy Fulton and husband Carl of Greenbrier; two granddaughters, Kaitlyn R. Fulton of Ashland, Ore., and Amy M. Fulton of Estes Park, Colo.; one sister, Roberta Nichols of Greenwood; other relatives and friends; and his little dog, Buck.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the South Logan County Senior Center.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Aug. 27, 2019