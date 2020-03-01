|
|
Robert Remy
Robert "Gene" Eugene Remy, age 80, of Booneville and Springdale died Feb. 28, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was a longtime co-owner of Arkansas Liquefied Gas Co. and a former co-owner of Tatum-Remy Ford Motor Co. in Booneville. He was a 1957 graduate of Booneville High School and attended the University of Arkansas.
Active in civic affairs, Gene was a director of First Western Bancshares, a member of Booneville Industrial Development Corp. and instrumental in procuring the Dale Bumpers Small Farm Research Center. Remy, who served 13 years on the Booneville School Board, also served on the Arkansas LP Gas Board for many years. He was past president of the Booneville Chamber of Commerce and a member of Heritage Addition Church of Christ. He was a member of the Army National Guard and was mobilized during the Berlin Crisis of 1961.
Gene led a very active life. He traveled extensively with family and friends. He loved playing bridge and displayed a lively sense of humor, which everyone enjoyed. He was a religious man and had a close relationship with Christ.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. and Nan L. Remy.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda; a daughter, Gena Stagg and husband Steve and their son Knight, all of Fayetteville; a son, Nick Remy and wife Jennifer and their children Robert, Sara Grace, Lillian, Ben, Poppy and Annabelle, all of Fort Smith; and a brother, David and wife Ann and their children Blake and Suzanne, all of Booneville.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
For his northwest Arkansas friends, a memorial service will be held at a later date at Butterfield Trail Village.
Honorary pallbearers are all of Gene's close friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heritage Addition Church of Christ, P.O. Box 155, Booneville, AR 72927; or Willard Walker Hospice House, 325 E. Longview St., Fayetteville, AR 72703.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Mar. 2, 2020