Robin Spencer
Robin Sue Spencer, 78, of Branch passed away Oct. 4, 2020. She was born Oct. 23, 1942, in Los Angeles to George and Anise Hammon.
Robin retired from Today's Kids in Booneville and was of the Christian faith. She loved to work with crafts.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Kelli Rice.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur Spencer of the home; four sons, Raymond Rheuark of Booneville, Ronald Rheuark of Little Rock, Neal Spencer of Branch and Arthur Lee Spencer of Booneville; six daughters, Linda Certuche of Waldron, Karen Sasse of Sayre, Okla., Rhonda Richards of Placerville, Calif., and Donna Finney, Sandra King and Nancy Hurst, all of Booneville; a sister, Mary Gorcee of Placerville; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Graveside service was held Thursday, Oct. 8, at Cedar Grove Cemetery, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
