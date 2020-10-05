1/
Robin Spencer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robin Spencer
Robin Sue Spencer, 78, of Branch passed away Oct. 4, 2020. She was born Oct. 23, 1942, in Los Angeles to George and Anise Hammon.
Robin retired from Today's Kids in Booneville and was of the Christian faith. She loved to work with crafts.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Kelli Rice.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur Spencer of the home; four sons, Raymond Rheuark of Booneville, Ronald Rheuark of Little Rock, Neal Spencer of Branch and Arthur Lee Spencer of Booneville; six daughters, Linda Certuche of Waldron, Karen Sasse of Sayre, Okla., Rhonda Richards of Placerville, Calif., and Donna Finney, Sandra King and Nancy Hurst, all of Booneville; a sister, Mary Gorcee of Placerville; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Graveside service was held Thursday, Oct. 8, at Cedar Grove Cemetery, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
To sign her online guestbook, please go to www.robertsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Booneville Democrat from Oct. 5 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved