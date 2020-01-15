|
Roger Garner
Roger Carroll Garner, 71, of Booneville passed away Jan. 15, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born April 29, 1948, in Booneville to Roscoe and Lorene Garner. Roger served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He was the former post commander of Booneville Veterans of Foreign Wars for 16 years. Roger loved to hunt, fish and play bingo.
He was preceded in death by his parents before mentioned and his twin brother, Roscoe Garner.
He is survived by three aunts, Ann Powers and Mary Sue Davis, both of Danville, and Clara Ellis of Ohio; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Roberts Funeral Home with burial to follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Jan. 16, 2020