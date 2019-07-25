Home

Ronnie Canada
Ronnie Lee Canada, 65, of Booneville passed from this life Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Booneville. He was born July 11, 1954, in Espanola, N.M., to the late Charles Edward and Kay (Briggs) Canada. He was self-employed and was of the non-denominational faith. He enjoyed raising cattle, fishing, camping, working on vehicles, being outdoors and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda Canada; a brother, Paul Canada; a nephew, Mack Young; and his parents before mentioned.
He is survived by his wife, Annette of the home; six sons, Ronnie Canada of Wrightsville, Robert Glen Canada of Louisiana, Michael Canada of Dover, Melvin Canada of Danville, Jacob Canada of Havana and Jordan Canada of the home; one daughter, Sierra Canada of Ola; two brothers, Steve Canada of Booneville and John Canada of Waldron; five sisters, Charlene Canada, Dorothy Mosely and Terrie Goff, all of Booneville, Joyce Young of Magazine and Bonnie Anderson of Enid, Okla.; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews; and other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Roberts Funeral Home.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on July 26, 2019
