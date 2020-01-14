|
Rose Mary Kautz
Rose Mary Kautz, 70, of Booneville passed peacefully from this life on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born March 16, 1949. in Harrison to E.T. and Irene (Terherst) Binam. Rose Mary was a retired school teacher from Booneville Elementary School, where she taught for several years. She was a member of Assembly of God Church in Alpena. She was the valedictorian of her class in high school and was an exceptional basketball player. Rose Mary became a licensed amateur radio operator. She earned her extra class amateur radio license W5KZ.
She and her husband enjoyed traveling in their RV to radio conventions, where they would get to meet people in person that they had visited with over the radio. They also traveled the country going to auctions and collecting antiques. They especially loved traveling to the Canton, Texas, and Petit Jean car shows quite often for many years.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Bill Kautz of the home; three brothers, Melvin Binam (Betty) of Fayetteville, Alvin Binam (Frances) of Harrson and Jim Binam (Julie) of Conway; and her nieces and nephews, Steve, Kevin and Tyler Binam and Janice Taylor and Joyce Davis and their children.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Jan. 15, 2020