Ruby McKee
Ruby Williams Gatlin McKee, age 94, died Nov. 6, 2020, at Baptist Health in Fort Smith. She was born Aug. 11, 1926, in Waveland, the daughter of Harley and Mary Ricker Williams.
She attended school in Waveland and graduated from Havana High School in 1944 and St. Edward Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1947. She was a registered nurse and served actively for 41 years. She was a member of United Methodist Church in Waveland and Waveland Sunday school. She was a member and past matron of Order of the Eastern Star, Booneville Chapter No. 27, past president and lifetime member of United Methodist Women in Booneville and a member of Waveland Extension Homemakers Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, James "Jack" Richard Gatlin Jr. and Bob L. McKee; and her sisters and brothers-in-law, Willie McBride, Virginia and Raydus James, Media Beth and Noble James and Frances and Royce Mathis.
She is survived by three sons, James "Rick" Richard Gatlin and wife Melissa of Springdale, Mark Gatlin and wife Deawn of Fort Smith and Ben Gatlin of Waveland; four grandchildren, Joshua, Lee, Michael and Skyler Gatlin; her dearly loved second family, the McKees; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials may be made to Waveland Community Church c/o Betty Beatty, 27149 W. Highway 10, Havana, AR 72842; or Rock Creek Cemetery c/o Chambers Bank.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cornwell Funeral Home and River Valley Cremations in Dardanelle.
