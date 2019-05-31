|
Ruby Winters
Ruby Winters, 84, of Booneville passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Booneville. Ruby was born Sept. 4, 1934, in Mesella, N.M., to Gabe and Ruby (Davis) Winters. She was a member of Golden City Assembly of God. She owned and operated Ruby's Kennel where she raised small breed dogs. Ruby loved to grow flowers and loved to fish.
She was preceded in death by her parents and five sisters, Kathryne Rector, Vondell Winters, Bessie Bell, JoAnn Winters and Katie Winters.
She is survived by her son, Tommy Lavender and wife Rosana of Benton; two daughters, Teresa Bogart and husband Don of Booneville and Cathy Hester, also of Booneville; four sisters, Linda Collins, Geraldine Miller, Dora Fay Nowlin and Eva Rector, all of Oklahoma; one brother, Hayden Winters, also of Oklahoma; grandchildren, Samantha Hester, Lonna Theiling, Katie Tuckey, Joie Bogart, Candi Wright, Betty Jo Evans, Bridgett Bogart, Ezra Lavender, Elizabeth Lavender and Jason Lavender; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; as well as other family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Golden City Assembly of God followed by burial at Golden City Cemetery, under the direction of Booneville Funeral Service.
Pallbearers will be Jim Collins, Kenney Miller, Wink Bell, Carey Rector, Lindel Winters and Robbie Wren.
Published in Booneville Democrat on June 5, 2019