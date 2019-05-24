Home

Booneville Funeral Service
1811 East Main Street
Booneville, AR 72927
479-675-3392
Ruth Davis Obituary
Ruth Davis
Ruth Gallemore Davis, 96, of Splendora, Texas, formerly of Booneville, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at her home in Texas. Ruth was born March 19, 1923, in Conroe, Texas, to her parents Henry and Mary Lee (Pilgreen) Gallemore. She worked as a sales clerk at one of the original Walmarts in Texas. She was also a substitute teacher and a nurse. Ruth's passion in life was for her family, she was very proud of each of them.
She was preceded in death by her aforementioned parents; her husband of 45 years, Sidney Davis; one son, Arthur L. Bigger; three sisters, Edith Whittle, Edna Alley and Hope Cooper; and one great grandson, Clayton.
Ruth is survived by her son, Mark Davis and wife Angie of Huntsville, Texas; one daughter, Rachel Dupont and husband Leonard of Booneville; 10 grandchildren, Rebecca Bonner and husband Donnie, Leon Bigger, Theron Bigger and wife Michelle, Janey Rice, Tammi Bodenhamer and husband David, Sonya Vineyard and husband Robert, William Cochrell, Travis Davis and wife Ashley, Bethany Davis and husband Cody and Jacob Davis; 26 great-grandchildren, Kelley, Kimberly, Kristen, Cole, Kyle, Carson, Kayla, Joe, Nathaniel, Jessica, Melissa, Rachael, Dylan, Austin, Trina, Sidney, Tori, Mason, Cody, Brianna, Kaydence, Haisley, Harrison, Halen, Roman and Max; 12 great-great-grandchildren, Alex, Teagen, Logan, Oliver, Addison, Joselyn, Branton, Ella, Ainsley, Tucker, Tinsley and Zophia; and other family members and friends.
The family will hold a private family memorial service at a later date in Texas. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Booneville Funeral Service.
Online obituary and guestbook is available at www.boonevillefuneralservice.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on May 29, 2019
