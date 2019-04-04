|
|
Sam Waganer
Sam N. Waganer, 66, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 22, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Nov. 30, 1952, in Russellville to Hoyt and Odessa (Swint) Waganer.
Sam was a 1971 graduate of Booneville High School. He graduated from Sparks School of Radiology in 1973. During his career, Sam was the director of radiology at St. Mary's Hospital in Russellville, a CT technician at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, as well as the cardiac CT technician at the office of Dr. Andre Nolewajka.
Sam was married to Lynn (Snyder) Waganer on March 16, 1973. They were married for 46 years.
Sam is survived by his wife, Lynn Waganer of Fort Smith; son, Bryson Waganer and his wife Christina of Collierville, Tenn.; daughter, Erin Hawkins and her husband Jason of The Woodlands, Texas; three granddaughters, Landrie and Riley Waganer and Rhyan Hawkins; his father, Hoyt Waganer of Booneville; and sister, Linda Gibson of Magazine.
Sam was preceded in death by his mother, Odessa Waganer; and brother-in-law, Jim Gibson.
Funeral service was held Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Grand Avenue Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sam Waganer memorial fund at Arvest Bank in Fort Smith or mail to Arvest Bank. P.O. Box 799, Lowell, AR 72745.
To place online tributes, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Apr. 10, 2019