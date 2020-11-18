Shane Fiddelke
Shane Alexander Fiddelke, 16, of Booneville received his wings to heaven on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Ozark. He was the son of Laura Fiddelke of Booneville and Brian Fiddelke and Aundra Prejean of Hackett.
Shane was born July 13, 2004, in Fort Smith. He attended Booneville and Magazine schools, where he made wonderful friends. He loved football and basketball, and played for both schools as No. 7. Shane loved being outside, fishing, drawing and being the class clown. He loved life and people.
He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Susan Davis of Booneville and Ronda Kolb of Van Buren.
He is survived by his parents, Laura Fiddelke of Booneville and Brian Fiddelke and Aundra Prejean of Hackett; his grandfathers, Billie Davis of Booneville and Robert Kolb of Van Buren; his great-grandmother, Mildred Richards of Pocola; and his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Memorial service was held Friday, Nov. 20, at First Baptist Church in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
