Sheila Emerson Obituary
Sheila Jane Emerson, 61, of Magazine passed away Oct. 25, 2019, at her home in Magazine. She was born Nov. 28, 1957, to Bennie and Ruby Sanders. She was a retired bartender and a homemaker. Sheila loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Emerson; her parents, before mentioned; and a daughter, Danielle Peugh.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Starting Point Church in Magazine. Cremation services are under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
She is survived by her husband, Danny Peugh; two sons, Jeremy Sanders and Daniel Peugh; three daughters, Stephanie Jones, Lisa Emerson and Melanie Sanders; six brothers, Bennie, Escar, Ricky, Michael, Robert and Larry Sanders; three sisters, Sherry Flowers, Angela Sanders and Melinda Maupin; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
To sign her online guestbook, go to www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Oct. 30, 2019
