Shelby Gene Wall, 82, of Booneville passed from this life on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born July 14, 1937, to Hiram and Opal (Largent) Wall.
Shelby Gene was a retired meat inspector from the USDA and later a farmer and rancher. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Booneville and the Arkansas Cattlemen's Association. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by a son, Mike Wall; a sister, Glenda Sue Morgan; and his parents.
He is survived by a son, Stephen Wall (Andrea) of Collinsville, Okla.; six grandchildren, Brandy Ryan, Emily Wall, Bethany Wall, Shane Capes, Logan Wall, Shane Capes and Lillian Wall; two great-grandchildren, Rylan and Charlotte; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held Tuesday, June 23 at Roberts Memorial Chapel with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Pallbearers were Chris Jones, Chris Houston, Joe Hicks, David Hicks, Matthew Long and Ranger Kelly.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.

Published in Booneville Democrat from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
