Shirley Jo Dorrough, 79, of Russellville died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center. She was born April 5, 1941, in Olio, a daughter of Lewis and Hettie (Dickins) Lunsford. She married Wiley M. Dorrough Jr. on June 6, 1959, in Booneville.
Following graduation from high school, Shirley attended beauty college and became a licensed beauty operator. She was a faithful member of Crow Mountain Baptist Church, where she served in the hospitality and nursing home ministries. She was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother, and a great bowling contender earlier in her life. A strong value meaningful to her was "cleanliness is next to godliness." That inspired her to keep an immaculate home as well as keep God's house clean and welcoming for her faith family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Hoover Lunsford and Kenneth Lunsford; and two sisters, Thelmo Daniels and Neamo Beckett.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Wiley M. Dorrough Jr.; a son, Wiley J. Dorrough (Moira) of Tulsa; a daughter, Rebecca Schaefer (Brad) of Springdale; four grandchildren, Lauren West (Adam), Boyd Schaefer (Cara), Kelsie Dorrough and Wiley D. Dorrough; three great-grandchilren, Levi West, Maxwell West and Tatum Schaefer; and many nephews and nieces.
Family graveside service officiated by Pastor Howard Kisor was at Oakwood Cemetery in Paris, under the direction of Humphrey Funeral Service in Russellville.
Donations in Shirley's memory may be made to Crow Mountain Baptist Church, 1138 Crow Mountain Road, Russellville, AR 72802.
