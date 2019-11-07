Home

Cornwell Funeral Home - Danville
756 Main Street
Danville, AR 72833
(479) 495-2525
Shirley Loyd


1939 - 2019
Shirley Loyd Obituary
Shirley Loyd
Shirley Montel Loyd, 80, of Danville passed away Nov. 5, 2019, in Danville. She was born June 7, 1939, in Riverside, Calif. She was the retired owner and operator of Western Auto in Danville with her husband for 33 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Louise Price Anderson.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Jim Loyd; two sons and daughters-in-law, Monty and Jackie Loyd and Tim and Danielle Loyd, both of Danville; two sisters, Jo Anderson of Russellville and Doris Gibson of Little Rock; eight grandchildren, Ryan, Emily, Kaylee, Callie, Destiny, Winter, Summer and Zachary; and four great-grandchildren, Tegan, Jase, Karsten and Legend James.
Funeral service was held Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Danville with the Rev. Jay Loyd officiating. Burial was at Blue Mountain Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Cornwell Funeral Home in Danville.
Pallbearers were Loyd Ryan, Dale Dickens, Tommy Smith, A.J. Smith, Larry Hall and Jordan Hall.
Online guestbook and condolences at www.cornwellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019
