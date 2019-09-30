|
Stanley Bassler
Stanley H. Bassler Jr. passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. He was the husband of Patricia H. Bassler. They shared 59 years of marriage. He was born in Pittsburgh on Oct. 25, 1940. He was the son of Stanley H. Bassler Sr. and Mercedes C. Bassler. He graduated high school from Saint Marys Catholic School in Pittsburgh, served in the U.S. Army, retired in Blue Mountain and donated much of his time to the Lady of Ascension Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family.
He will be missed by his wife, Patricia Bassler; his siblings, John, James, Jerry and Missy; his children, Stanley H. Bassler III, Scott and Patty Bassler, Doug and Sandy Bassler and Paulette and Carl Uptigrove; his grandchildren, Tasha, Chrystelle, Chris, Greg, D.J., Josh, Marie, Kayla, Zach, Samantha, Sandy, Becca, Sydney, Billy and Cody; and 22 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Stanley Harrison Bassler IV.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Our Lady of Ascension Catholic Church in Booneville with a reception to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Rollins Funeral Home in Rogers.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Knights of Columbus at Lady of Assumption Catholic Church.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Oct. 2, 2019