Steven Slagle Obituary
Steven Slagle
Steven Lee Slagle, 79, of Booneville passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Booneville. He was born Aug. 28, 1940, in Hereford, Texas, to the late Hiram Sylvester and Willella Ruth (Williams) Slagle. He was a retired insurance salesman and attended Assembly of God Church in Booneville. He was a standout basketball player in high school, winning a state championship. Following high school, he played college basketball for West Texas State University, where he excelled in the sport. He loved raising dogs and horses.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patsy Ireland; and a brother, Stanley Slagle.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Angie of the home; a son, Tully Shane Slagle of Edmond, Okla.; a daughter, Sheri Dee Slagle of Edmond; and five grandchildren, Taylor, Coltan, Savannah, Scarlet and Ruger.
Funeral service was held Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Assembly of God Church with burial at Hughes Cemetery, near Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020
