Steven Woodard
Steven Esslon Woodard, 29, of Waldron passed from this life Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Waldron. He was born July 27, 1990, in Fort Smith. He was a construction worker and of the Pentecostal faith. He loved fishing and being outdoors, riding his dirt bike and playing in the mud, tearing stuff up, Monster Energy drinks and hanging with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Sue Lasiter; and his paternal grandparents, Vernon and Verla Woodard.
He is survived by his father, Vernon Woodard of Waldron; mother, Sonja Cunningham and stepfather Tim of Booneville; a brother, Shawn Woodard of Booneville; a sister, Amber Tafoya of Greenwood; maternal grandfather, Jerry Lasiter of Booneville; devoted best friend, Amber Duncan of Waldron; and other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Roberts Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Edward Lasiter, Terry Lasiter, Forrest Lasiter and Chase Tafoya.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Sept. 18, 2019