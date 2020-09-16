Thomas Bryant
Thomas Roy Bryant, 77, of Hot Springs Village passed away peacefully after a long illness on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. He was born in Paris to the late Violet and Roy Bryant and was raised in Booneville.
Tom received an engineering degree from Oklahoma State University, worked as an executive for several large corporations and then started Bryant Staffing in New Jersey, where he and his wife Jean raised their family. They retired to Hot Springs Village, where they were very active in community activities.
He enjoyed playing golf at Diamante Country Club, where he served on the advisory board. He was known as a community leader and visionary about the future of the organizations on which he served. He was president of the Hot Springs Village Community Foundation and initiated the annual benefit concert and endowment program. He served on the Hot Springs Village Property Owners Association Board, Metroplan Board and Garland County Equalization Board. He was a founding board member and vice president of Arkansas Learning Through The Arts and a founding board member and president of the Ouachita Speakers Series.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Jean; two daughters, Deanna Marcy and Laura Fischer; five grandchildren; and a sister, Sharon Lowe.
Private memorial service will be arranged at a later date. Tom donated his body to Genesis Legacy Whole Body Donation Foundation in Memphis, Tenn., for research purposes.
Memorials may be made to Arkansas Hospice Foundation, 14 Parkstone Circle, North Little Rock, AR 72116, or online at www.ArkansasHospice.org
