Thomas Sauer Sr.

Thomas Victor Sauer Sr., 71, of Lavaca died March 30, 2020, at his home.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church in Lavaca. Doors will open at 1 p.m. for visitation.

He is survived by his wife, Raedeen Hicks; two daughters, Gretchen Jones and Kisha Parks; six sons, Thomas Sauer Jr., Curtis McKee, Kyle, Gary and Tim Hicks and Victor Jones; a sister, Ina Bingham; a brother, Bill Sauer; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.



