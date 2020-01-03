|
|
Thurman Ingram
Thurman Edward Ingram, 90, of Booneville passed from this life on Jan. 2, 2020, in Booneville. He was born March 27, 1929, in Sugar Grove to the late Emmett Wilson and Inez (Haller) Ingram. He served in the U.S. Army for 22 years until his retirement. He was a veteran Korean and Vietnam Wars. He served as a commander for both the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. He loved hunting, fishing and camping, but most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially with his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Jo Ingram, and his parents before mentioned.
He is survived by three daughters, Brenda Young (Tim), Sissy Wells (Ronnie) and Sherry Franklin (Roy), all of Booneville; and six grandsons, Lee and Chris Young, Brad and Ron Wells and Sam and Tyler Moffett.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville with burial at Carolan Cemetery, near Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers are J.P. Floyd, Zach and his great-grandkids.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Jan. 4, 2020