Timmie Haller
Timmie Louis Haller, 70, of Booneville passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Booneville. He was born Nov. 14, 1948, in Booneville. He was a retired postmaster for the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of The Mount Church in Keller, Texas, and was an avid Razorbacks fan.
He is survived by two sons, Michael L. Haller of Prairie Grove and Timmie L. Haller Jr. (Kristie) of Edmond, Okla.: three daughters, Cynthia Austin (Charles) of Benton, Joey Grizzle (Seth) of Burleson, Texas, and Timilyn Whiteman (Tommy) of Keller; his mother, Wanda Haller of Magazine; his father, J.L. Haller of Magazine; a brother, Steve Haller (Brenda) of Booneville; 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and other family members and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Old Union Cemetery in Magazine, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Michael Haller, Decatur Austin, Hagan Austin, Bresner Austin; and nephews, Stephen and Joe Haller.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Oct. 30, 2019