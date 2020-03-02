|
|
Todd Patterson
Ernie "Todd" W. Patterson Jr., who resided in Caulksville, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. He was born Dec. 3, 1927, in Ratcliff to the late Ernie W. Patterson Sr. and Emily Elizabeth (Hammond) Patterson. He was 92 years old.
Todd was an auctioneer and was the co-owner of the County Line Sale Barn for 45 years. Along with his wife and family, he owned and operated Patterson Auction Services, having hundreds of auctions in the River Valley. Todd loved to farm, bird hunt and coon hunt. He was a member of the County Line Mule Riders and the Logan and Franklin Counties Cattleman's Association and a faithful member of Coles Chapel United Methodist Church. Todd was a pillar of the Caulksville community and will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Todd was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Peggy Ann (Earp) Patterson, who passed away Feb. 19, 2020; a daughter, Carla Ann (Patterson) Robinson; and his brothers and sisters, Leonard, Richard, Doug, Jimmy, Leona, Lillian, Lorena, Maxine and Madoline.
He is survived by a son, Mike Patterson and wife Joanie of Branch; two grandsons, Devin Robinson and Dillon Robinson; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5 at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with the Revs. Janet Barrow and Bill Van Meter officiating. Burial will be at Coles Chapel Cemetery, located south of Branch, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Balkman, Eddie Cole, Hunter White, Ron LaChappelle, Ronnie Koch and Ray Gack.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home in Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the online at ; or Coles Chapel United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 162, Branch, AR 72928.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Mar. 3, 2020