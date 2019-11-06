|
Tony Walker
Tony L. Walker passed from this life Nov. 4, 2019, at his home surrounded by family and friends.
Preceding Tony in death were his parents, Ed and Martha (Beason) Walker; a sister, Ratha Adair; and a brother, Troy Walker.
Tony leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Sheri Walker of the home; children, Sarah and Josh Walker and their spouses Scotty and Danielle Walker, all of Booneville; two sisters, Wanda Wilkins of Booneville and Gail Armstrong and husband Larry of Oklahoma City; grandchildren, Bethany, Whitley, Cole and Kelsey; a great-grandchild, Dax Rostampour; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Tony and Sheri ran a Christian family daycare home for 16 years, where they kept over 100 children. Later he drove a bus and worked at the school for 12 years. Tony loved the outdoors and being with family. He never met a stranger and was well-known for his smile through his long white beard. Tony will be deeply missed.
Celebration of Life service was held Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Booneville. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Booneville Funeral Service.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the many doctors and nurses who cared for Tony during his illness. A special thank you to Dr. Daniel Mackey, Dr. Michael Coleman Jr. and all the staff at Fort Smith Dialysis Center.
Memorial contributions may be made to South Logan County Boys and Girls Club, P.O. Box 545, Booneville, AR 72927.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019