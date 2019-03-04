Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Twilah Phillips-Tate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Twilah Phillips-Tate

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Twilah Phillips-Tate Obituary
Twilah Phillips-Tate
Twilah June Brigance Phillips Tate, 84, of Booneville passed on Feb. 28, 2019. She was born April 17, 1934, in the Tate community of Scott County to Benjamin "B.M." Minor and Easter "Roxie" (Boggs) Brigance. She grew up on a farm and took care of her younger siblings. Twilah was an excellent cook and seamstress. She graduated salutatorian of her Booneville High School class of 1952. She attended Ouachita Baptist University prior to marrying Bill Phillips in 1953. Twilah was a member of Glendale Baptist Church. At one time, Twilah and Bill owned Bill's Market in Greenwood.
Twilah dealt with many tragedies during her life. Her son, Victor Blake Phillips, died at age 20 from injuries sustained during a car accident in 1976. In 1983, her husband died suddenly. One month later, Twilah's mother died. She was left to manage the family farm milking 200 cows twice per day. Later, she obtained a nursing home administrator license. She worked for the Department of Human Services for the State of Arkansas in different roles. During this time, she developed lasting friendships with many of her co-workers including Ron Ford, the Logan County administrator. Twilah has always been a strong believer in the benefits of education. She leaves behind a son, a daughter-in-law and a grandson with Ph.D.s as well as a granddaughter attending university. Twilah married Rex Tate in 1994. Rex was a long-haul truck driver. Rex and Twilah had many adventures traveling around the country with cohort, Pokey Gilbert. They were married until Rex's death in 2017. In recent years, Twilah had two loving caregivers, Shirley Connor and David Powell.
She was preceded in death by her husband and the father of her children, Billy "Bill" Joe Phillips; their son, Victor B. Phillips; her husband, Charles Rex Tate; and her parents.
She is survived by her son, Lance G. Phillips, Ph.D., his wife Ann M. Roland, Ph.D., and their daughter, Elaine R. Phillips of Columbia, Mo.; grandson, Kevin G. Phillips, Ph.D., his wife, Sarah R. Landwehr and their children, Amelia J. and Leo W. of Astoria, Ore.; sister, Judith S. Burrows of Havana; brothers, Benny "Buck" Brigance and his wife Richea of Booneville, Jack Brigance and his wife Sharon of Greenwood and Mack Brigance and his wife Sharon of Booneville; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with interment at Glendale Cemetery in Booneville.
Viewing will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at the funeral home.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now