Tyler Wendt
Tyler Daniel Joseph Wendt, 27, of Magazine passed from this life Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Booneville. He was born Dec. 21, 1991, in Russellville. He was a pipeliner and a member of Pipeliners Union No. 798 and the Famously Hated softball team, as well as several other softball teams. He formerly served his country in the Marine Corps.
He was preceded in death by grandfather, Arthur Wendt; and paternal grandmother, Bonnie Lou Hinkle.
Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Starting Point Ministries in Magazine with burial at Ellington Cemetery in Magazine, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by two sons, Clayston and Coye and their mother Kim Estes of Magazine; one daughter, Aubree and her mother Karisa McHose of Sugar Loaf, Pa.; his parents, Joseph Wendt and Leslie Chambers, both of Magazine; maternal grandparents, Martha Smith of Magazine and Charlie C. Smith of Booneville; paternal grandmothers, Catherine Owens of Kentucky and Sherry Wendt of Morrilton; Mellissa and Harold West and Gabby, Jacob and Gracie and their mother, Kimberly West; other aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friend, Jayla Weaver of Lavaca.
Pallbearers will be Damian Enix, Brian Smith, Robert Smith, Dylan Allen, Dixon Brahler, Joseph Wendt, Josh West, Tyler Curtis and Jacob Webb.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on June 2, 2019