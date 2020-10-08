1/1
Vexter McAnally
Vexter Caroldean McAnally, 85, of the Sugar Grove community, near Booneville, passed from this life on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at his home. He was born July 31, 1935, to Dave and Rachel (Witt) McAnally.
Vexter retired from Wagner Brothers in Booneville and started McAnally's Cabinet. He was a member of Sugar Grove Assembly of God Church. He loved coon hunting (Coon Hunters Hall of Fame), fishing, mowing and spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Wilkins) McAnally; four brothers, Johnnie, Emmett, Lonnie and David McAnally; two sisters, Naomi Adair and Hazel McAnally; and his honorary mom, Martha "Luva" McAnally.
He is survived by two daughters, Carol Rushing (Joe) of Booneville and Kathy Teague (Calvin) of Van Buren; a sister, Wonell Horton of Booneville; three grandchildren, Michael, Heather and Lauren; seven great-grandchildren, Tyler, Braxton, Natalie, Baby John, Aiden, Lilah and Callie; and other relatives and friends.
Graveside service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Mountain Grove Cemetery in the Sugar Grove community, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Viewing will be noon to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Larry and J.L. McAnally, Carroll Adair, Michael Rushing, John Stewart and Seth Hull.
Honorary pallbearers are Joe Rushing and Calvin Teague.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.

Published in Booneville Democrat from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
