Victor Fox Jr.
Victor D. Fox Jr., 79, of Magazine departed this life Jan. 25, 2020, at his home on Six Mile Valley Road. He was born Feb. 12, 1940, at his family's home to his parents, Victor Fox Sr. and Melva (Sutton) Fox. He was an industrial worker for the charcoal plant, Cloyes Gear in Paris and Southwest Rebuilders in Fort Smith. Victor raised cattle and was nicknamed "Farmer." He was an NRA member and loved to fish and hunt. He was also a member of Walnut Grove Presbyterian Church.
Preceding him in death were his parents and two sisters, Debbie Jorden and Kathy Davis.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Martha (Daniels) Fox; two sons, Scotty Fox and wife Sandra of Magazine and Jacky Fox and wife Beverly of Magazine; six grandchildren, Kenton Fox, Seth Fox, Steven Callahan, Jonathan Callahan, Rhonda Callahan and Linda Matthews; 30 great-grandchildren; a sister, Gayla Anderson of Paris; a brother, Jim and wife Vickie Fox of Warren; numerous nieces and nephews; and other family members and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the funeral home with burial at Ellington Cemetery in Magazine.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Booneville Funeral Service Chapel.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Booneville Funeral Service.
His online guestbook can be viewed at www.boonevillefuneralservice.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Jan. 29, 2020