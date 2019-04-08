|
Victor Pierini
Victor Charles Pierini, 65, of Booneville passed from this life Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Tulsa. He was born March 8, 1954, to the late Roy and Alma (Sloan) Pierini. He was a caregiver, a former police officer and served in the Marines. He enjoyed team penning, was formerly a stock car driver and professional poker player, receiving many awards and winning several championships. He was a member of the U.S. Team Penning Association, a co-founder of Green Country Team Penning Association and the owner of LP Farms.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Chuck and John Pierini; his parents, before mentioned; one niece, Ashlee Slavey; and his mother-in-law, Margaret Myers.
Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home. Cremation arrangements will follow the funeral service and his ashes will be placed at Carolan Cemetery, near Booneville, at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Gatha Pierini of the home; two sisters, Tina Slavey and Shannon Pierini, both of Booneville; one brother-in-law, Doug Myers of California; one sister-in-law, Corryn Pierini of California; nieces, Amanda Burrows, Ashliegh Wingate, Heather Pierini, Destiny Walker, Leticia Slavey, Misty Hanson, Virginia Compton, Jennifer Myers and Susan Myers; and nephews, Roy Wingate, John Pierini, Tyler Pierini, Bobby Slavey, Corey Slavey and Nathan Slavey. He will be missed by countless cousins, great-nieces and -nephews, many friends, treasured Bost clients, as well those that considered him a mentor and father figure.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the local animal shelter c/o Booneville City Hall; or Manes and Miracles online at www.manesandmiracles.org.
