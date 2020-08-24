Virgil Farmer

Virgil V. Farmer, age 98, previously of the Ione community, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Oak Manor Nursing Center with Arkansas Hospice. He was born Oct. 22, 1921, in the Mountain View community, near Booneville, to Andrew Hosea and Carrie Mabel Guthrie Farmer. He was a member of Long Ridge Baptist Church and a World War II veteran, serving from June 1942 to January 1946. During his service in the U.S. Army, he was with campaigns in North Africa, Corsica Island, Germany and France. He retired from Ace Comb Co. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Virgil was preceded in death by his parents; his wives, Velta Boss and Winnie Green; six siblings, Thelma, Roy, Eviline, Edmond, Donald and Melville; and a son-in-law, Jay Channell.

He is survived by three daughters, Linda Channell of Booneville, Barbara Harger (Thomas) of Havana and Karen Walker (David) of Texarkana; a son, Aaron Farmer (Terrie) of Ione; six granddaughters; nine great-grandchildren with one on the way; a sister, Belva Jean Smith of Magnolia; and four stepchildren, Diane Staton (Larry) and Lyndol Green (Alisa), both of Magazine, Wayne Green (Cathie) of Delta Junction, Alaska, and Nancy (Mitch) Harbour of Pocola.

The family sends thanks and appreciation to Oak Manor Nursing Home and Arkansas Hospice for all of their care.

Funeral service was held Monday, Aug. 24, at Long Ridge Baptist Church in Carolan with burial at French Prairie Cemetery, under the direction of Bulger Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Thomas Harger, David Walker, Dustin Lamp, Wayne Thomas, David Stone and Adrian Loyd.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to French Prairie Cemetery Fund, 6484 Earl Prairie Road, Booneville, AR 72927.



