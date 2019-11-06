|
|
Wanda Scott
Wanda Louise Bledsaw Scott, 75, of Greenwood went to her heavenly home on Nov. 5, 2019. She was born Feb. 25, 1944, in Porterville, Calif. She was devoted to her family and God.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claud Bledsaw and Delphia Lowe Bledsaw; her father-in-law, Charlie Scott; her mother-in-law, Hazel Lee Scott; and two brothers-in-law Tony Scott and Gerald Goff.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, Charles DeWayne Scott of Greenwood; two daughters Melissa "Missy" (Tim) Johnson of Greenwood and Terri (Jay) Weaver of Greenwood; five grandchildren, Scott (Morgan) LeBrun of Greenwood, Colton Johnson of Greenwood, Josh Johnson of Mansfield, Amanda (Brad) Davis of Greenwood and Haley Weaver (Isaiah Simmons) of Booneville; five great-grandchildren, Weston, James DeWayne, Allie, Lillie and Gracelynn; a brother, Dee Bledsaw (Carolyn) of Booneville; two sisters, Imogene Goff of Booneville and Sandra (George) Schlinker of Booneville; two brothers-in-law, Kenneth (Sue) Scott of Magazine and Johnny (Tina) Scott of Booneville; and many other loved ones and friends.
Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Pine Log Community Church in the Pine Log community, near Booneville, with burial at Carolan Cemetery, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Roberts Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Scott LeBrun, Colton Johnson, Brad Davis, Isaiah Simmons, Steve Goff, Tim Goff, Brian Schlinker, Shawn Bledsaw, Johnny Wayne Scott and Kenny Scott.
Honorary pallbearers are Hunter Scott, Wesley Scott, Trent Goff, Justin Goff, Hunter Schlinker, Wyatt Schlinker and Brayden Bledsaw.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019