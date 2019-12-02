|
|
Wilene Albertson
Wilene Shelton Albertson passed away peacefully on Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Smith at the age of 81. She was born April 15, 1938. Wilene lived most of her life in Booneville and graduated from Booneville High School. She later worked at Baldwin Co. in Booneville and then spent several years caring for her mother before she passed away. She lived in Ozark for several years with her son, Michael.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joey Albertson; her parents, Virgil and Millie Downs Shelton; a brother, Bobby Gene Shelton; and an infant sister, Billie Jo Shelton.
She is survived by a son, Michael Albertson of Booneville; a special cousin, Rhonda Wagoner; a niece, Valerie Shelton Goacher (Trey); two great-nieces, Hillary Boshers and Sara Chatman; a nephew, Alan Rocky Shelton (Brenda); two great-nieces, Mandi (Blake) Wiley and Shandi (Jon) Summers; a former sister-in-law, Shirley Holmes; and many other friends and relatives.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the nurses in the hospice unit along with the doctors that cared for her during her short stay at Mercy Hospital.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Dec. 4, 2019