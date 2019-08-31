|
Willadeen Taylor
Willadeen Elkins Taylor, 94, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Barling. She was born Nov. 14, 1924, in the Old Union community of Magazine to the late Rev. Robert Ray Elkins and Willie Agnes Winders Elkins. She was a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church for 43 years. She was a homemaker and a talented pianist and vocalist.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin B. Taylor; her brother, the Rev. Harold Elkins; her sister, Dorothy Tucker; and her first husband, 2nd Lt. John C. Burton, killed in action in Italy in World War ll.
Mrs. Taylor is survived by two sons, Gaylon and Glen Taylor; two granddaughters, Krista and Kara; a great-granddaughter, Adrianne; and two brothers, Roy and Ramon Elkins. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Carolan Cemetery on Highway 23, southwest of Booneville.
Family visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
Pallbearers will be Jim Elkins, Bubba Arnold, Damon Elkins, Andrew Elkins, Jacob Hampton and Rachel Hampton.
Honorary pallbearers are Matt Hampton, R.J. Elkins, Jerry Wood, Jared Arnold, Dallas Elkins, Robby Elkins, Alex Elkins, Paul Elkins and Tim Elkins.
Memorials may be made to Old Union Cemetery Fund c/o Lee Strickland, P.O. Box 477, Magazine, AR 72943; or Old Union Church c/o Sharon Richardson, P.O. Box 766, Magazine, AR 72943; or First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 605 N. 47th St., Fort. Smith, AR 72903.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019