William Smith
William Dan Smith, 65, of Booneville passed from this life on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Aug. 26, 1954, in Tulsa. He retired from Booneville Human Development Center.
He is survived by his wife, Eillen P. Smith of the home; a son, Edward Payson (Paula) of Booneville; a sister, Jeri Lou Patterson (Rob) of Oklahoma; his parents, Jerry and Barbara Smith of Bixby, Okla.; a granddaughter, Alex Payson of Austin, Texas; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.
William Dan Smith, 65, of Booneville passed from this life on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Aug. 26, 1954, in Tulsa. He retired from Booneville Human Development Center.
He is survived by his wife, Eillen P. Smith of the home; a son, Edward Payson (Paula) of Booneville; a sister, Jeri Lou Patterson (Rob) of Oklahoma; his parents, Jerry and Barbara Smith of Bixby, Okla.; a granddaughter, Alex Payson of Austin, Texas; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Booneville Democrat from Jun. 19 to Jun. 24, 2020.