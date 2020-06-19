William Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Smith
William Dan Smith, 65, of Booneville passed from this life on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Aug. 26, 1954, in Tulsa. He retired from Booneville Human Development Center.
He is survived by his wife, Eillen P. Smith of the home; a son, Edward Payson (Paula) of Booneville; a sister, Jeri Lou Patterson (Rob) of Oklahoma; his parents, Jerry and Barbara Smith of Bixby, Okla.; a granddaughter, Alex Payson of Austin, Texas; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Booneville Democrat from Jun. 19 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved